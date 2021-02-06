EDMONTON -- The race to find the new leader of the Alberta Party will officially begin this spring.

Nominations to succeed former leader Stephen Mandel will open May 25 and will close Aug. 31 before a vote is held Oct. 23.

The party earned 172,000 votes in the 2019 provincial election, but failed to win a seat, prompting Mandel to step down.

Jaquie Fenske has been the interim leader since last February.