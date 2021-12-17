Alberta's world junior hockey championship still going ahead with fans in arenas

Players stretch as head coach Dave Cameron, centre left, gives instruction during a practice at the Canadian World Junior Hockey Championships selection camp in Calgary, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Players stretch as head coach Dave Cameron, centre left, gives instruction during a practice at the Canadian World Junior Hockey Championships selection camp in Calgary, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Edmonton Top Stories