More than half of Albertans plan to attend a Remembrance Day ceremony this year, according to a poll commissioned by Historica Canada.

It's the highest participation rate in the country and above the national average of four in 10.

According to the survey, Albertans are also most likely to wear a poppy.

"There's a lot of great support in Edmonton for the military," Lt. Col. Fred Hayward told CTV Morning Live Edmonton. "There's still times now where people will still buy us coffee or dinners."

The poll was conducted by Ipsos between Oct. 21 and 24 on behalf of Historica Canada. A sample of 1,000 Canadians were interviewed.