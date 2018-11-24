

Laine Mitchell , CTV Edmonton





The 106th Grey Cup’s halftime performer is preparing for one of the biggest shows of her career.

Alessia Cara, 22, will hit the Grey Cup halftime stage Sunday evening, in front of thousands of spectators.

The Grammy award-winning singer says she feels a little nervous for the big gig, but is excited as well.

“I’m very excited yes. Super nervous, as I’m sure a lot of people would be, there’s a lot of people watching so very scary but exciting nonetheless.”

Cara’s debut album, ‘Know-It-All,’ reached the top 10 in both Canada and the United States, and has been certified platinum in both countries as well.

She hopes tomorrow’s performance will be as well received by those who know her, and those who are at Commonwealth Stadium simply for the game.

“As long as they enjoy themselves, even if they don’t know who I am, I just want them to have a good time and be entertained for the 15 minutes I’m up there.”

Cara has performed at K-Days in Edmonton before, however this year has brought many new experiences, including writing a new album.

“I’m very excited for the album. Lots of cool stuff this year.”

Her sophomore record, ‘The Pains of Growing,’ is set to be released on November 30.

With files from Graham Neil