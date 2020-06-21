Advertisement
And they're off! Horse racing resumes Sunday in Edmonton
Published Sunday, June 21, 2020 5:11PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Horse racing is back at the Century Mile track. Eight races are running Sunday, and are available to watch online.
The season was originally set to begin April 25 and even now the track has a lack of jockeys due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Horses are also running in Lacombe on Sunday.Races started there last week.
