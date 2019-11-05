Edmonton Public Schools Archives and Museum is hosting the traveling exhibition Anne Frank: A history for today through January 2020.

The exhibition is a project by the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam. It shares the history of the Holocaust and the Second World War and tells the story of 13-year-old Anne Frank's experiences in that time.

The Canadian exhibition also includes information about the experiences of Canadian soldiers.

It is geared towards students in Grades 5 to 12.

Teachers and community groups are encouraged to book field trips.

The exhibition is also open to the public during certain times:

November 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2019 from 3-7 p.m.

November 11, 2019 from 12-4 p.m.

January 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2020 from 3-7 p.m.

Edmonton Public Schools Archives and Museum is located in McKay Avenue School, 10425 99 Ave. NW. Anne Frank: A history for today runs until Jan. 31, 2020.