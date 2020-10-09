EDMONTON -- One person has been charged in connection with a house fire in Leduc in July.

The blaze broke out in Silver Bear Estates, near Range Road 234 and Township Road 505, at approximately 4 a.m. on July 12.

No one was injured.

Saranjit Jhaijj, 39, of Edmonton has now been charged with arson and disregard for human life in connection with the fire.

He will appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Oct. 29.