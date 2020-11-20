EDMONTON -- Snow may be here to stay until spring in Edmonton, but you might find some greenery in an unexpected place starting Friday.

Edmonton floral artist Cory Christopher has created several installations featuring greenery, berries and dried grasses.

The installations are part of Winter Whyte Art Bombs, which is being put on as a collaboration between the Old Strathcona Business Association and PARK_Edmonton. Viewers are encouraged to share photos of the pieces with the hashtag #WinterWhyte.

“One thing this pandemic has taught us is that there are endless ways to creatively activate otherwise overlooked public spaces,” said OSBA Executive Director Cherie Klassen.

"Even in winter, Mother Nature finds a way to explode and showcase her beauty. As if the winter forest has taken over, a slightly chaotic yet breathtaking display that calms the soul and easily transports a passerby for a moment to the forest of natural possibilities.”

The pieces will be installed at the gazebo in McIntyre Park on 83 Avenue, the main floor balcony of the Dominion Hotel, a bench at the SE corner of Whyte Avenue and Gateway Boulevard, and on three poster poles at Whyte Avenue and 101 Street, 105 Street, and 109 Street.

The installations will be on display until Nov. 23.