EDMONTON -- An autopsy has confirmed that a 24-year-old man was the victim of a homicide when he died on Sunday.

Police say Frankie Sawan, 24, died from a sharp force injury.

Police were called to a home at 104 Street and 67 Avenue around 5:50 a.m. on Sunday after getting a report of an injured man.

Roland Blind, 28, was arrested and is charged with second-degree murder in Sawan's death.

Police say the two men were known to each other.