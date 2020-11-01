EDMONTON -- Homicide detectives are investigating a second suspicious death over the weekend.

Police were called to a home at 104 Street and 67 Avenue around 5:50 a.m. on Sunday after getting a report of an injured man.

Officers performed CPR on the victim until an ambulance arrived, but he was pronounced dead in hospital.

A person was arrested near the scene.

This is the second suspicious death in Edmonton over the weekend. On Saturday, police were called to Alex Taylor Road around 1:30 p.m. for a report of an injured man. That man died at the scene.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.