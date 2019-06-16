

CTV News Edmonton





A 22-year-old Lethbridge man is dead after a back country skiing accident near the Canada-U.S. border in southern Alberta.

The accident happened on Saturday at the Castle Mountain Ski Resort 250 kilometres south of Calgary.

Police say the man was with two other skiers when he was hit by a loose rock and fell down a rocky slope on Mount Haig.

His companions and other nearby hikers attempted first aid, and emergency crews on helicopters were dispatched from Canmore. STARS was also called to the scene.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.