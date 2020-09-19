EDMONTON -- Demonstrators came out to the Alberta legislature grounds on Saturday to say everyone deserves a basic income.

Rallies took place across Canada, including in Calgary and Toronto.

Organizers say COVID-19 has dealt a big blow to Canadian’s finances, and more people than ever are struggling to get their basic needs met.

“What it would mean is that every single person that resides in Canada would have a certain amount of money every month, no matter what their circumstances,” said organizer Dana Wylie.

The week also marks International Basic Income Week.