EDMONTON -- A 31-year-old man was taken to hospital Monday night after being stabbed by a 38-year-old man at the Meadows Recreation Centre in southeast Edmonton, according to police.

Police say at approximately 9:30 p.m., the 31-year-old got into an argument with the 38-year-old who was already at the centre's outdoor basketball court.

The verbal altercation escalated and led to the stabbing.

According to police, the 38-year-old man remained on scene, and an aggravated assault charge is pending against him.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.