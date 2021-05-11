Advertisement
Basketball court argument leads to stabbing at Edmonton rec centre: police
Published Tuesday, May 11, 2021 1:14PM MDT
A 31-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after getting stabbed at an outdoor basketball court Monday night. (File Photo)
EDMONTON -- A 31-year-old man was taken to hospital Monday night after being stabbed by a 38-year-old man at the Meadows Recreation Centre in southeast Edmonton, according to police.
Police say at approximately 9:30 p.m., the 31-year-old got into an argument with the 38-year-old who was already at the centre's outdoor basketball court.
The verbal altercation escalated and led to the stabbing.
According to police, the 38-year-old man remained on scene, and an aggravated assault charge is pending against him.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.