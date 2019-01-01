

Laine Mitchell , CTV Edmonton





Beaumont ringed in 2019 in a big way by becoming Alberta’s 19th city.

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of Beaumont,” said Beaumont Mayor John Stewart. “It’s essentially the next step in our evolution.”

The change was announced in early December.

The city with a population of around 19,000 is now the 15th largest in the province. It also has the distinction of being the 5th fastest growing city in the country.

Mayor Stewart said that growth will hopefully translate into a strong economy for the area.

“Basically we’re trying to get people to think of Beaumont as a place to live, invest and play. We have some of the highest, most educated workforce in Alberta and they all leave town to go to Edmonton.”

Mayor Stewart added he is looking forward to seeing the city continue to expand, however the roots of the community won’t be forgotten.

“We’re trying to be that new vibrant, dynamic city. We don’t really want to be thought of as that small village, but we do want to embrace that French heritage.”

The celebration of Canada’s newest city will be held in May.