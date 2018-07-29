An early morning fire destroyed several suites at an apartment building in south Edmonton Sunday.

Firefighters responded to a second alarm fire at the Monticello apartments in the Blue Quill neighbourhood at 1:45 a.m. They evacuated the building, and one person was taken to hospital with non-fire-related injuries, District Chief Ed Pitman said.

Jason Gwilliam was woken up by his wife, who smelled smoke and heard the fire crackling right above their suite.

 

“It was pretty scary,” Gwilliam said. The two left with their dog before the alarm went off.

“We didn’t really think of grabbing anything. We just left and hoped for the best. Probably should have grabbed a few more things, but we’re glad that we’re safe.”

 

Gwilliam, his wife and dog stayed at a friend’s house down the road.

“It stinks, but the big thing is everyone’s safe and everything else, it can be replaced,” he said.

Katerina Cherniak wasn't sure she’d been as fortunate as the others. She left her hedgehog behind when the fire broke out and didn’t think she would see Frodo again.

“Luckily [the firefighters] saved him. He’s alive. It’s very nice.”

 

EFR is investigating what caused the fire, and there is no damage estimate.