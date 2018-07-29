An early morning fire destroyed several suites at an apartment building in south Edmonton Sunday.

Firefighters responded to a second alarm fire at the Monticello apartments in the Blue Quill neighbourhood at 1:45 a.m. They evacuated the building, and one person was taken to hospital with non-fire-related injuries, District Chief Ed Pitman said.

Jason Gwilliam was woken up by his wife, who smelled smoke and heard the fire crackling right above their suite.

Fire at #TheMontecello in #BlueQuill this morning. Displaced residents said it started around 1:55, fire crews had it under control in about an hour. Hope everyone got out safety. pic.twitter.com/2hsK0Co6OD — Sloke (@RSlywka) July 29, 2018

“It was pretty scary,” Gwilliam said. The two left with their dog before the alarm went off.

“We didn’t really think of grabbing anything. We just left and hoped for the best. Probably should have grabbed a few more things, but we’re glad that we’re safe.”

Update: if you are a resident of The Monticello and need help, you can call the Red Cross at 1-888- 800- 6493. The area set up at the school is now closed #yeg @ctvedmonton pic.twitter.com/HsedXExkO6 — Nahreman Issa (@NahremanIssaCTV) July 29, 2018

Gwilliam, his wife and dog stayed at a friend’s house down the road.

“It stinks, but the big thing is everyone’s safe and everything else, it can be replaced,” he said.

Katerina Cherniak wasn't sure she’d been as fortunate as the others. She left her hedgehog behind when the fire broke out and didn’t think she would see Frodo again.

“Luckily [the firefighters] saved him. He’s alive. It’s very nice.”

You can hear the water dripping out of the building still. This is the back side of the building. #TheMontecello #BlueQuill #YEGNews pic.twitter.com/qJB71uaplO — Sloke (@RSlywka) July 29, 2018

EFR is investigating what caused the fire, and there is no damage estimate.