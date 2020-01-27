EDMONTON -- Fire crews discovered a body inside a west Edmonton home Monday morning.

The cause of death is not known at this time but police are not treating it as suspicious.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to the home within three minutes of receiving reports of flames at 6:55 a.m.

EFRS tells CTV News Edmonton that the fire at 109 Avenue and 157 Street was brought under control at 7:20 a.m.

More details to come...