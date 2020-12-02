Advertisement
Body found after fire in wooded area in west Edmonton
Published Wednesday, December 2, 2020 7:22AM MST
A body was found after a small fire in a wooded area near 163 Street and 114 Avenue on Dec. 1, 2020.
EDMONTON -- A body was found in west Edmonton Tuesday night after police were called in to investigate a fire.
The small fire was in a wooded area near the train tracks at 163 Street and 114 Avenue.
Police are not releasing any other details at this time.
More details will be provided as they become available.