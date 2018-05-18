More than two weeks after a 17-year-old boy fell into the Athabasca River, authorities have recovered his body.

The teen was on the Highway 2 Bridge, about 50 km southeast of Slave Lake, at about 10:50 p.m. on May 1, according to RCMP.

Family identified the boy as Gorden Krahn of Slave Lake.

His body was found on Wednesday and an autopsy was performed the next day.

Authorities said no foul play is suspected and believe he accidentally fell in.