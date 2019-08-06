The Bonnie Doon traffic circle will be converted into a permanent 4-way intersection on Thursday night, with work beginning at 7 p.m.

The change is part of the Valley Line Southeast LRT construction and will allow the new line to run along the east side of 85/83 Street and cross 90 Avenue at street level.

Motorists will see a series of lane restrictions as construction continues, and officials are asking people to pay close attention to signage and flag people working on site.

"It's going to be a learning process," said Dean Heuman, stakeholder relations manager for TransEd Valley Line Southeast LRT.

Beginning August 8, motorists will not be able to turn right from 83 Street on to 90 Avenue. Suggested alternatives are Whyte Avenue or 98 Avenue.

Drivers travelling north on 85 Street will not be able to turn onto Connors Road. Suggested alternatives are 90 Avenue eastbound or 83 Street southbound.

TransEd also provided a video to help explain the new intersection to motorists.