EDMONTON -- One of the children who sustained life-threatening injuries in the Smoky Lake school bus crash is now conscious and recovering after surgery in Edmonton.

Jedd Serben was one of 14 children on the way to H.A. Kostash School Monday morning when their school bus was struck by a crane at the intersection of Highway 28 and Range Road 180.

According to his family farm's Twitter, Jedd sustained a broken femur and pelvis, a collapsed lung and lacerations to organs.

Yesterday started as a nightmare. Both of our boys were onboard the School bus that was struck. Jacob, the younger of the two escaped with bruising and a minor concussion. Jedd, suffered many injuries; collapsed lung, lacerations of organs, broken femur and pelvis. He — SerbenFarms (@SerbenFarms) December 4, 2019

Jedd had surgery to repair his femur at the Stollery Children's Hospital and is now out of the intensive care unit.

His parents, Julia and Jared, are by his side, and a GoFundMe was raised to cover the costs of their trip to Edmonton and the time they will be away from the farm as Jedd recovers.

"As farmers, they do not have an income while they are not running their farm store," the fundraiser reads. "When the store does reopen, they will have many added expenses over the next few months as they move through their healing."

The page has raised more than $7,000 in 18 hours, surpassing its $2,000 goal.

Serben Farms also tweeted Jedd received a visit from Sam Gagner and Jujhar Khaira of the Edmonton Oilers.

Jedd's brother, Jacob, sustained a concussion in the crash but has since been released from hospital.

A total of 16 patients received medical treatment after the crash, and Alberta Health Services said five children were taken to the Stollery Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Another GoFundMe, which has raised more than $15,000, was created to support all the families of those involved in the crash.