'Brazenness' of shootings escalating, police say, as videos of public gun violence released
Edmonton police swear they are using every means at their disposal to address escalating gun crime and violence.
The promise was made Thursday morning, when police agreed to take questions from media on recent shootings and also released security footage of three very public 2020 and 2021 shootings.
In one, a child is cruising down a Clareview sidewalk on a scooter when shots are fired from a passing SUV. An adult races to the child and carries them away.
In another, a group is dining at a Royal Pizza when a person who had snuck up to their window outside fires from that other side of the glass.
"The brazenness of these shootings is definitely, I would say, escalating. And why that trend is happening, we can't tell you. But it's definitely concerning to all of us," Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart, who oversees the Edmonton Police Service's firearms investigations and gang suppression teams, told reporters.
"We are definitely seeing a generation of people who aren't afraid to go into a public place, all hours of the day, in a community, and fire a gun."
EPS counted 158 shootings in 2020 and 150 in 2021.
Of the 2021 shootings, 72 per cent were "targeted" and 47 per cent had "gang involvement." In nearly half of the shootings, there was potential for innocent bystanders to be harmed.
Of the 29 shootings so far counted in 2022, all but one are believed to have been "targeted," such as, for example, two high-profile shootings earlier in the month.
On March 12, six people were hurt and another person was killed in a shooting at a lounge near 124 Street and 118 Avenue. Between 60 and 70 bullets were believed to have been shot in the event, and two people were later charged.
One day later, disreputable landlord Abdullah Shah, formerly known as Carmen Pervez, was shot dead in the driveway of his south Edmonton home. Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that fled the area at a high rate of speed shortly after the shooting.
The two shootings are not related, police say, nor do they believe Shah's homicide could spark more violence.
Regardless, the violence represents a threat to the public when half of the shootings take place in the street, Stewart noted. Again, a little less than half of the shootings put bystanders in danger.
"It may be a targeted event but what's happening is these individuals involved in these gun battles or gun crime aren't thinking about what's on the other side of that person they're targeting."
Stewart said EPS released videos of the older crimes – the Clareview shooting in July 2021, the Royal Pizza shooting in October 2021, and a shooting on Anthony Henday Drive in November 2020 – for two reasons.
"To show you what's happening out there, and secondly, we're still looking for information in relation to those shootings."
GUN BUY-BACK PROGRAM
The police service doesn't credit the increase in violence to gang activity, which they say naturally ebbs and flows as characters move around.
But they do note a 45-per cent increase in the number of firearms seized between 2020 and 2021. In total, 1,633 firearms were seized by Edmonton police last year.
"And when they have these firearms in their possession, they're using them," Stewart simply said.
Three years ago, when law enforcement agencies across North America began noticing an uptick in gun violence, EPS created the dedicated firearms investigation unit Stewart oversees. The team monitors and coordinates cases involving criminal networks, gangs and gun crime.
In 2021, EPS also created a firearms examination unit, which specializes in processing firearm evidence and performing ballistic analysis, helping police to link guns to crimes.
The units have allowed the police service to build its in-house expertise and better identify trends – and in some cases prevent targeted acts – according to Supt. Shane Perka, who is in charge of the criminal investigations division.
As well, the majority of Edmonton's firearms are domestically trafficked, so police have cracked down on straw buyers.
But, Perka noted, as the level of violence and crime increases, so does the difficulty of policing it.
"There is a feeling of us trying to catch up and stem it and reverse that trend," he commented.
University of Alberta criminologist Tempitope Oriola believes a temporary gun buy-back program – in which people would be paid according to the calibre of weapon they turn over, no questions asked – could help.
"This isn't as radical as it sounds. It is something that multiple jurisdictions across North America have, in fact, experimented with in the past," he told CTV News Edmonton.
"I'm asking for a very robust, well calibrated, well targeted approach that mops up guns from people who shouldn't have that."
According to Oriola, places that did run a buy-back program saw firearms brought in from the streets.
SHOOTINGS BY POLICE
The increased number of imitation guns police are finding create the potential for more use of force by police, Perka acknowledged.
Throughout 2021, police seized 693 air guns. As of March 22, EPS had seized 136 this year.
"They are so lifelike that we could put a table down in front of us right now and lay 10 guns out and three of them are imitation and three of them are real, none of us would be able to look at that and say which one is which," he proposed.
"You transpose that into a back alley at two in the morning and all of a sudden, a police officer is in an encounter, they've got split seconds to make that determination."
A month ago, police shot and killed a liquor store robbery suspect whose weapon was later confirmed to be fake. Police bullets also struck a nearby apartment building, killing an innocent resident.
- Innocent man in nearby apartment dead after Edmonton police shoot and kill armed robbery suspect
- Suspect killed by Edmonton police had fake gun; at least 6 bullets hit building of dead resident
"The more often we have interaction with armed people, the more you got to rely on that training and respond to the threat or the person that you're presented with," Perka said.
"Thankfully, the vast majority of the time, verbal direction will de-escalate the situation and nothing has to come off of their belt. But sometimes, despite verbal direction, it's not followed, that escalated up into whether it's CWs or Tasers or just drawing of a Taser or a firearm."
But Oriola pointed again to the death of the apartment resident in downtown Edmonton.
"So somebody who was in the apartment, perhaps unbeknownst, not cognizant of what was going on, died in their apartment was just a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time? Where were they supposed to be?"
Edmonton police have killed three people in 2022.
Oriola said, "I worry that we may be setting a record that we may not be proud of by the end of this year at this rate, with essentially one police killing a month. One loss of life is too many."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges
Prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.
Trudeau unveils new Russia sanctions amid growing NATO pressure over defence spending
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau levied sanctions against dozens more Russian officials for their role in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but offered only vague promises in the face of growing pressure to increase Canadian defence spending. The prime minister announced the new sanctions against 160 members of the Russian Federation Council as well as a coming ban on the export of certain goods and technologies to Russia on Thursday, wrapping up a whirlwind trip to Brussels.
What Russia's invasion of Ukraine says about its military capabilities
Thursday marks exactly one month since Russia launched its invasion into Ukraine. Experts say corruption, poor logistics and low morale among its troops suggest that Russia's invasion of Ukraine hasn't gone according to plan.
Gas rationing, food vouchers and hunger: Economic pain from Russia's war is getting real
As Russian soldiers bear down on Ukraine, increasingly desperate Ukrainians are running out of food and medicine. The economic fallout from the invasion is beginning to spill over to the rest of the world, too.
Spring wave of COVID-19? Be prepared Canada, experts warn
As provinces lift COVID-19 public health measures, some experts are warning that Canada may experience another wave of infections this spring, with wastewater data in many regions showing an uptick in cases due in part to the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
Feds look to amend Constitution Act to impose new minimum seat count for each province
The federal government is looking to change the law to impose a new minimum seat count for each province, ensuring that in future riding redistributions, no province will ever be allocated fewer seats than they have now.
Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, others over Russian collusion allegations
Donald Trump on Thursday sued Hillary Clinton and several other Democrats, alleging they tried to rig the 2016 U.S. presidential election by tying his campaign to Russia.
How Ukraine and Russia use the information space to shape public opinion
A month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both sides continue to wage active information campaigns online, providing daily updates on their respective military accomplishments and even enemy casualties.
Quebec City mosque shooter appealing sentence before Supreme Court of Canada
The man found guilty of multiple counts of murder in the Quebec City Mosque shooting is pleading his sentence before the Supreme Court of Canada, hoping to reduce his parole ineligibility period.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in sexual assaults, robberies targeting personal care businesses
In each instance, police said the suspect entered personal care businesses, demanded money at gunpoint and then sexually assaulted female employees.
-
Man killed after being hit by Calgary CTrain at 39th Avenue Station
One man has died after being hit by a CTrain on Thursday morning.
-
Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges
Prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman disfigured in alleged medical mishap says she's still waiting for an apology
A patient who suffered third-degree burns from an injection while in a Prince Albert hospital says she's gone nearly two years without an apology or compensation for her injuries.
-
Advisory group could help proposed Saskatoon downtown arena district become reality
Saskatoon city council is taking steps to plan for a new downtown arena.
-
Rising revenue helps cut deficit as Sask. sets sights on pandemic recovery in 2022 budget
A significant revenue jump has given Saskatchewan a lowered deficit and encouraged another year of record spending on health in the province’s 2022-23 budget.
Regina
-
PST expansion a 'surprise' for members of Sask. entertainment sector
Members of Saskatchewan’s sport and entertainment sector said the province’s expansion of the PST to include event admission came as a surprise.
-
Sask. woman disfigured in alleged medical mishap says she's still waiting for an apology
A patient who suffered third-degree burns from an injection while in a Prince Albert hospital says she's gone nearly two years without an apology or compensation for her injuries.
-
Sask. COVID-19 deaths up for 2nd week in a row with 33 fatal cases reported
Thirty-three COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan’s latest COVID-19 report, up for the second straight week, with 28 reported last week.
Atlantic
-
N.S. passes bill to protect senior health officials from harassment outside homes
The Nova Scotia legislature quickly adopted new legislation Thursday protecting senior health officials from harassment and intimidation outside their homes.
-
Canada to resume exports of P.E.I. potatoes to U.S. after potato wart halted trade
Prince Edward Island farmers will soon be able to resume exporting potatoes to the United States, months after Canada suspended shipments because of the detection of potato wart in fields on the Island.
-
N.S. announces $13-million support package for low-income residents as cost of living rises
The Government of Nova Scotia has announced a support package worth $13.2 million to help low-income Nova Scotians as gas prices and the cost of living continue to rise.
Toronto
-
Man, 25, found dead inside car after vehicle goes into Lake Ontario west of Toronto
Peel police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was found dead inside a car that plunged into Lake Ontario in Mississauga early Thursday morning.
-
Controlled burn to take place in Toronto’s High Park to protect rare black oak savannah
Toronto officials say a controlled burn will be conducted in High Park next month to protect and sustain the city’s rare black oak savannah.
-
Ontario driver facing eight tickets from same speed camera in school zone
An Ontario driver is facing eight speeding tickets from the same automated radar camera set up in a school zone.
Montreal
-
Quebec should plan mass COVID second-booster program for the fall: vaccine committee
Quebec's immunization committee is suggesting the government start preparing a mass COVID-19 vaccine fourth-dose campaign for the general population that would be launched in the fall.
-
Quebec reports increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU numbers
Quebec reported that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 28 on Thursday, the day after public health professionals said to expect a rise in patients in the coming weeks.
-
Quebec City mosque shooter appealing sentence before Supreme Court of Canada
The man found guilty of multiple counts of murder in the Quebec City Mosque shooting is pleading his sentence before the Supreme Court of Canada, hoping to reduce his parole ineligibility period.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King facing new charges
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King is facing several new charges in relation to his alleged role in the occupation of downtown Ottawa.
-
Ottawa Public Health warns of increased COVID-19 transmission
Ottawa Public Health is warning there will be evidence of increased COVID-19 transmission in the community following the end of March Break and the lifting of mask mandates in the province.
-
Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges
Prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.
Kitchener
-
'Damaging and demoralizing': Cambridge mayor reacts to CTS pamphlet mailout
A Cambridge MPP is being accused of adding to misinformation around a consumption and treatment services site.
-
Fire at Waterloo house prompts road closures
A fire at an abandoned house in Waterloo prompted some road closures Wednesday night.
-
Ontario wastewater testing shows 'sustained increase' in COVID-19 rates
Ontario health officials tracking prevalence of COVID-19 through municipal wastewater testing say they're seeing a 'sustained increase' in the viral signal in a variety of locations.
Northern Ontario
-
Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges
Prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.
-
British skating announcer fired for nasty remark about Meghan Duhamel
The International Skating Union has apologized and replaced its world championship commentators for vulgar comments aimed at Lively, Ont., native and Olympic champion Meagan Duhamel.
-
Police in Blind River seize grenades, smoke bombs, ammo, more than 80 firearms
Ontario Provincial Police in East Algoma uncovered a large cache of weapons recently when they responded to a report of a disturbance at a Blind River residence.
Winnipeg
-
Guard at RCMP detachment charged with sexual assault of woman in cell: RCMP
A Manitoba man in his 50s has been charged with sexual assault after a woman was assaulted while in a cell at an RCMP detachment.
-
Suspect arrested in connection with serious sexual assault of 12-year-old girl: WPS
A man has been charged after police say a 12-year-old girl was seriously sexually assaulted in a downtown Winnipeg stairwell this week.
-
Sequencing suggests BA.2 variant may be increasing in Manitoba
New provincial data suggests the rate of the Omicron subvariant BA.2 may be on the rise in Manitoba.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Public transit will cost more in Metro Vancouver as of July
It's going to cost more to take public transit in Metro Vancouver in a few months' time.
-
Former Vancouver police officer sentenced to 1 year in jail for sexual assault of colleague
A former Vancouver police officer has been sentenced to one year in jail after being found guilty of the sexual assault of a colleague.
-
Mounties help corral llama off Metro Vancouver highway after it escapes enclosure
Surrey Mounties were called to an unusual disturbance on a local highway after a llama managed to escape its enclosure Thursday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo man arrested after taking dog on hours-long crime spree: RCMP
A Nanaimo, B.C., man is facing multiple charges after taking his dog along on an hours-long "crime spree" across several Vancouver Island communities, according to police.
-
Neighbours describe frantic scene after man barges into Victoria home, fights with father
It was a Tuesday afternoon to remember, according to a Victoria woman who witnessed a man burst into a neighbour's home and scuffle with a resident before being arrested.
-
Victoria refugee centre urges support for Ukrainians fleeing violence
While a refugee centre in Victoria says it's been inundated with offers to house Ukrainian refugees, staff say there are refugees from other countries who are in urgent need of help and are being ignored.