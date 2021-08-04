EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are asking the public to help them find two vehicles after their occupants exchanged gunfire in a northeast neighbourhood.

Around 8 p.m. on July 23, police were called to the area of 132A Avenue and Clareview Road after residents heard gunshots.

Police were told that people in a black Jeep Cherokee and a grey Honda Accord exchanged gunfire before driving off.

Two homes in the vicinity were hit by bullets and there were several people walking in the area including a small child, said EPS.

The people in the vehicles continued to fire shots as they travelled along Clareview Road before departing the area, police believe.

No injuries were reported to police in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with video of the incident or any information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.