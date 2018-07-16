An Edmonton sports memorabilia store is warning Oilers fans about some possible fraudulent autographed jerseys.

Pro Am Sports says a person that claims to be an employee advertised a Connor McDavid jersey on Kijiji for a cheaper price.

The store’s signed items come with a Certificate of Authenticity (COA). Pro Am Sports says these McDavid jerseys have a fake COA.

McDavid has an exclusivity deal with Upper Deck, and his memorabilia has their hologram. The collectibles company released a video to make sure their customers buy real McDavid merchandise.

“If you find one and not the other, then you need to raise an eyebrow,” Pro Am Sports Vice President Ken Cookson said.

Pro Am Sports says Edmonton police are aware of the possible scam.

The ad has been taken down.