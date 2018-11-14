

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton is gearing up to host the Grey Cup—a cause of excitement for CFL fans, and of annoyance for some business owners.

Starting Nov. 14 and ending Nov. 28, Jasper Avenue from 96 Street NW to 99 Street NW will be closed. The following day, a closure of 97 Street NW from Jasper Avenue to 101A Avenue will be in effect as well.

The closures are scheduled to accommodate the 106th Grey Cup Festival, which will see a zipline, bungee jump and tube slide built in Edmonton’s downtown area.

Organizers hope the event will draw half a million people.

“We could not be more excited to have the Grey Cup coming to Edmonton,” said Duane Vienneau, executive director of the Grey Cup committee.

But not everyone is cheering.

Linsae Moon owns The Nook Café, located on 97 Street on the edge of the area closed for Grey Cup festivities.

Moon said she lost business during last year’s Red Bull Crashed Ice event, and expects the 106th Grey Cup to have a similar effect, despite the increase in foot traffic.

“We're looking at two weeks of potential loss of sales. And I'm quite certain we will see that,” she said.

She believes the road closures will deter regulars, and said event organizers have focused on corporate sponsors rather than local businesses.

“What will be on site is three Tim Hortons vans, one located within eyesight of our cafe. And a giant outdoor beer garden and restaurant with Boston Pizza,” Moon said.

Vienneau said the Grey Cup is expected to bring in between $80 million and $100 million for the city.

He expects Moon’s business to actually see a boost: “We want to promote her business. We hope her business does well. We hope all businesses do well.”

The coffee shop owner hopes she’s proven wrong, but doesn’t think she will be.

“I would love for people to come in and take in the quarters and explore the area. It's my hope but it's not my expectation,” Moon said.

On Nov. 25, for the championship game, a section of Stadium Road between 97 Street NW to 112 Avenue NW will also be shut down.

With files from Sarah Plowman