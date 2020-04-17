EDMONTON -- Following the lead of the federal government, the Government of Alberta is suspending and refunding all camping reservations for provincial parks until May 19.

The suspension will remain in place until Alberta Parks gets the go-ahead from the chief medical officer of health — and that won't happen until the COVID-19 risk is reduced.

"The decision is in line with other jurisdictions, such as Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Parks Canada, which has also suspended or delayed camping reservations," the province said.

The province's online booking system for provincial campgrounds is closed so campers won't be able to cancel reservations on their own.

Alberta Parks say it will notify customers with bookings up to May 19 that their fees will be refunded, which could take up to two weeks for processing.

Any reservations made after May 19 will stay in place, but additional cancellations could occur.

As for backcountry camping on public land, the province says it's still permitted but further restrictions could be imposed, and it is reminding outdoor enthusiasts that bans on recreational off-highway vehicle and campfires are currently in place.

It comes two days after Parks Canada announced camping, group activities and events at all national parks, heritage sites, heritage canals and marine conservation areas would be cancelled until at least May 31.