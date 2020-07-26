EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s Dan Johnstone, Can Man Dan, was on hand to kick off the 8th annual back-to-school donation drive put on by the Can Man Dan Foundation.

The We’re Here For Ya Day drive is collecting new backpacks, school supplies and personal hygiene products for kids from low-income families.

“This is our 8th Annual Back-To-School event that aims to make a stressful time of year for low-income families a little easier,” said Johnstone in a press release.

“We want to make sure that the kids of our future are off to a great start.”

Johnstone set up in a parking lot just off Windermere Boulevard near the Currents of Windermere mall between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday.

Between July 27 and Aug. 26 donations can be brought to the following locations:

Western GMC Buick – 18325 Stony Plain Road

Westgate Chevrolet – 10145 178 Street

Wolfe Cadillac – 17820 Stony Plain Road

Over 2,000 kids are expected to benefit from the drive. On August 30 kids will get their school supplies, food hampers for their families and get haircuts.

More information on how to register or donate online is available on Can Man Dan Foundation’s website.