EDMONTON -- The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will fly over Alberta's capital city on Friday afternoon.

The team will leave Cold Lake Friday morning and fly to Fort McMurray. From there, they will head south to Edmonton at 1:30 p.m.

The event is part of Operation Inspiration, a cross-country tour to salute Canadians as they do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Operation Inspiration began on May 2 in Nova Scotia.

Routes and times are subject to change.