Edmontonians who have lived near the former Domtar site in the city's northeast for 10 years or more developed one of three types of cancer more than others in surrounding neighbourhoods, the Government of Alberta found.

After taking 1,039 samples of the site’s surface and sub-surface in 2017 and 2018, the province discovered 183 samples had contamination levels that exceeded human health guidelines for toxic chemicals. Ninety-six per cent of them were in fenced-off areas.

Alberta Health found there were more cases of breast, lung and endometrial cancer in Edmontonians who lived in the Domtar area for 10 years or more compared to surrounding neighbourhoods.

Breast cancer: 34 cases (16-31 cases expected)

Lung cancer: 22 cases (6-14 cases expected)

Endometrial cancer: 14 cases (3-9 cases expected)

The province did not link the high contamination levels to a spike in cancer cases, and Alberta Health, along with federal experts, will investigate the factors that contributed to the increase.

As precaution, women who have lived near the Domtar site at least a decade are encouraged to talk to their doctors about beginning breast cancer screening at the age of 40, instead of 50.

The provincial government will release a soil sampling report on the former wood-processing site later this month.

Areas with high levels of toxic chemicals will continue to be fenced off.