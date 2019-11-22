EDMONTON -- Police are searching for a thief after a carjacking in north Edmonton on Friday morning. The incident was captured on nearby security cameras.

The call came in from the area of 130 Avenue and 97 Street around 10 a.m.

A man left the Toys “R” Us in the area after attempting to steal something, and ran to a neighbouring gas station where he jumped into a running van and took off.

A passenger in the vehicle was able to get out as the man got into the driver’s seat and did not suffer any injuries, despite falling to the pavement.

In surveillance video from the scene, the stolen van can be seen narrowly missing a pedestrian and a city bus as the driver flees the parking lot.

The thief is described as 25 to 30 years old, Indigenous, with medium-long black hair and glasses.

The stolen van is a black 2010 Dodge Caravan with Alberta plate 33N 682.

No one was injured during the incident.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk