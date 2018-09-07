

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton restaurant owner has won a fight against the city to start a new business in Forest Heights.

Katy Ingraham first opened a pub, Cartago, last summer at 8204 106 Ave. In October, she applied to develop the vacant space next door into a coffee shop and deli, called Fleisch Delikatessen.

Initially, the project’s application was supported by the city’s transportation team. But a week later, Ingraham was told the city wouldn’t approve the development permit.

City officials said the change was the result of community feedback: residents had expressed concern there was already too little parking without the addition of another business.

Ingraham called the city’s decision “frustrating.” She filed an appeal on July 6.

The new project was given the green light September 7, with an overturning of the city’s decision by the Subdivision and Development Appeal Board.

A local resident who spoke at the appeal hearing supports the new business, but remains concerned about the parking situation in Forest Heights.

“I think we need to work with Cartago and Fleisch to find solutions for parking, and I think the City could be more active and involved in that as well,” said Dean Jaster.

According to the business owner, mitigating the concern of her neighbours will be a focus moving forward.

“We also want to help the community who have concerns about their safety issues. We want to be part of that and help them and not have them feel the animosity that they felt in the past towards us. We want to really build and foster community here,” Ingraham said.

Construction on the coffee shop will begin immediately, with the hope the business can open in early 2019.

With files from Nahreman Issa