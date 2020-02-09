EDMONTON -- Joan Carr is being remembered by Edmonton Catholic Schools as a passionate and faithful leader who served the division for 45 years.

Edmonton Catholic Schools announced Sunday afternoon the passing of its superintendent of 14 years, noting Carr courageously fought a cancer diagnosis.

"Joan was passionate about providing students with a broad spectrum of faith-based programming to choose from in order to reach their fullest potential," a statement from the school board said of Carr's legacy.

"Joan will always be known and loved as an individual with a passion for Catholic education and bringing students, staff, and families into a closer relationship with Jesus."

Board of Trustees Chair Laura Thibert said Carr prioritized students at every opportunity.

"The Board is heartbroken to lose her, as she was not only an amazing leader but dedicated her life to Catholic education and touched the hearts of everyone she knew."

After teaching, Carr served as principal and assistant superintendent in the division, before becoming superintendent in 2006.

She spent 45 years with Edmonton Catholic Schools, 14 of which as superintendent.

Flags at Edmonton's Catholic schools will be lowered to half-staff until sunset on the day of her funeral.