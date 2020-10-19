EDMONTON -- An Edmonton man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to an 18-year-old homicide.

Michael Thomas Longmore, 59, was found dead under a bed in a home at 99 Street and 86 Avenue on May 9, 2002 — five days after he went missing.

In January 2019, the EPS Historical Crimes Section reviewed Longmore’s death and resubmitted evidence for more forensic testing.

Results identified a DNA profile, and on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, EPS arrested 66-year-old Denis Laframboise and charged him with second-degree murder.

“While DNA testing at the time wasn’t sophisticated enough to identify a suspect, today’s technology has made it possible to do so, and hopefully bring a sense of resolution to the victim’s family,” Staff Sgt. Ryan Tebb said.

Created in 2018, the EPS Historical Crimes Section employs four homicide detectives with a caseload of 202 unsolved murders dating back to 1938.