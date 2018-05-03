

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





A suspect who stabbed an Edmonton man to death was found in another province three years later.

Following a lengthy investigation, Richard William Rockey, 46, is charged with first degree murder in the death of Randy Evans, 54.

Investigators believe Rockey stabbed Evans while trying to rob him. Evans was treated at the scene and immediately taken to hospital by EMS, but died several days later from his injuries. An autopsy conducted by the Edmonton Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be a stab wound to the chest.

On Friday, April 27, Rockey was arrested by EPS detectives in Vancouver. He has since been brought back to Edmonton and arrested.

Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2015, officers responded to a call at 151 Street and 111 Avenue, where they found 54-year-old Randy Evans lying outside the front doors of the Aurora Hotel.