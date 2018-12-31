

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A man has been charged with second-degree murder in what is now confirmed to be the city’s 28th homicide of the year.

On Dec. 28, police were called to a home in the Breckenridge Greens neighbourhood where a woman died on scene.

Wen Zhou Zhang, 53, faces one count of second-degree murder and one count of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.

An autopsy to confirm the woman’s cause of death has been scheduled for Jan. 2. However, detectives are calling the event a homicide, making it Edmonton’s 28th of 2018.

Police believe the case is one of domestic violence.