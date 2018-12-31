Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Charges laid in Edmonton’s 28th homicide of 2018
Police were called to the Breckinridge Greens neighbourhood on Friday morning. (DAVID MITCHELL/CTV EDMONTON)
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, December 31, 2018 12:37PM MST
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in what is now confirmed to be the city’s 28th homicide of the year.
On Dec. 28, police were called to a home in the Breckenridge Greens neighbourhood where a woman died on scene.
Wen Zhou Zhang, 53, faces one count of second-degree murder and one count of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.
An autopsy to confirm the woman’s cause of death has been scheduled for Jan. 2. However, detectives are calling the event a homicide, making it Edmonton’s 28th of 2018.
Police believe the case is one of domestic violence.