Police have confirmed that they are investigating a suspicious death in the Breckenridge Greens neighbourhood.

Police were called to a home on Breckenridge Drive on Friday morning.

Officers arrived on scene shortly before 9 a.m. for a weapons call and closed off the area around Breckenridge Drive to traffic.

According to a release from Edmonton police, officers found the body of a 49-year-old woman at the home.

A 53-year-old man turned himself into police around 10:15 a.m. in relation to the case. Police say charges are pending against him.

Police say the man and the woman were known to each other, and they believe it’s a case of domestic violence.