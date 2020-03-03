EDMONTON -- A tutoring service was not, in fact, mentoring University of Alberta students but providing them the answers in two computer science classes, the school says in a warning letter to other hopeful grads.

Forty students in the fall term were charged and are facing "significant sanctions" after cheating on lab assignments while using Ez4EDU, a Feb. 28 letter addressed to computing science students reads.

A U of A spokesperson confirmed the letter was legitimate.

Ez4EDU is a Chinese platform that provides academic tutoring to overseas college students in Edmonton, Vancouver and several Ontario cities, as well as in the U.S. According to its website, parent company Easy Group was founded in Toronto.

"Some students have reported that the service is providing students with solutions to the CMPUT 174 and 175 lab assignments. The students are simply asked to make slight changes before submitting as their own," the letter reads, referencing two foundational computation courses.

"As well, it has been determined that some students currently enrolled in Computing Science courses are giving Ez4EDU staff access to CMPUT course software so that the solutions formulated by the service can be tested before release."

The letter warns any students caught doing so may face expulsion.

It is unknown what "significant sanctions" the 40 fall students face, but the U of A says they have all been charged and assignments will be screened by the department and faculty moving forward.

Students have been advised legitimate tutoring services will help them understand concepts, and that instructors are available for questions about assignments.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to Easy Group for comment.