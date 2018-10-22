A Chinese restaurant in downtown Edmonton has reopened after a cockroach infestation and other health code violations.

Alberta Health Services shut down Dynasty Century Palace on October 16 after they found, in part: evidence of cockroach infestation, raw and cooked foods kept at unsafe temperatures and raw meat stored near fresh and cooked foods in the cooler.

AHS also discovered unsanitary cleaning practices, including reusable gloves being used for both cooking and cleaning, and a staff member coming out of the washroom wearing gloves and continuing to wash dishes without washing their hands.

A health inspector visited Dynasty Century Palace on Saturday and allowed the restaurant to reopen after it met the requirements listed in the closure order.