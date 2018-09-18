

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





City Council has approved new buffer zones for cannabis use and tobacco smoking.

Councillors voted 10-3 Tuesday afternoon in favour of a 10-metre setback from any door, window, bus station or in any park that includes children’s equipment.

That includes areas of the city like Hawrelak Park, Churchill Square and other city-owned facilities.

Councillors previously passed a bylaw to amend the rules on where Edmontonians could smoke cigarettes and cannabis.

Among the changes was a rule that increased the distance required between smokers and entrances from five to 10 metres.

Councillors rescinded the changes to allow for more consultation with the public, which included an extensive survey to gauge residents’ views towards more aggressive setbacks for smoking in public spaces.

They received 8,7000 responses — more than 55 per cent said they strongly supported the change.

The new rules will come into effect on October 17 when cannabis is legalized in Canada.

The city has set aside around $12 million dollars for cannabis-related costs, including $4 million just for police expenses.

A public education and awareness campaign about Edmonton’s cannabis consumption rules will be launched by the city later this month.

Councillors plan to revisit the rules next spring.