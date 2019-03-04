The City of Edmonton will remove approximately 100 signs from a cluttered street in the Allendale neighbourhood.

A long stretch of 106 Street, between 63 and 76 Avenue, has several signs for bike lanes, wheelchair parking rules, pedestrian crossings and speed limit playground zones.

The city—which follows national signage guidelines—determined it could reduce 30 per cent of signs along the corridor, in part due to low bike lane traffic and too many playground zone signs.