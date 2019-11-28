RCMP are investigating a three-vehicle collision in Devon that briefly knocked out power to thousands of people and sent at least two people, including a Mountie, to hospital.

Police say preliminary investigation indicates a car travelling southbound on Highway 60 tried to make a left-hand turn at St. Lawrence Avenue in front of a northbound semi.

To avoid a collision, the semi driver swerved, struck a nearby RCMP vehicle and then a light standard and power box.

One driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and a Mountie was also taken for observation. There was no immediate update on the condition of the semi truck driver.

The collision shut down northbound lanes of Highway 60 for at least an hour Thursday morning.

Power had been restored by noon. Fortis Alberta reported the power outage began at 10:27 a.m. and affected 2,160 customers at its peak.