EDMONTON -- As family and friends of the 13 Edmonton residents killed in a shocking plane crash in Iran come to terms with their losses, the community is reminding them that they're not alone.

A GoFundMe page set up to collect donations for the families of the deceased passengers and establish a bursary in their honour had raised nearly $25,000 of its $50,000 goal as of Friday evening.

The fundraiser was launched by Shayesteh Majdnia, a former president of the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton.

"During my years involved within the community, I got to meet and encounter many of those that we are hoping to honour," she said. "Without the community we've built together, we have nothing."

The fund will first be used to help pay for a memorial scheduled to take place at the University of Alberta Sunday.

After those expenses, the rest of the fund will go to an endowment fund for U of A graduated students in memory of the victims.

Members of Edmonton's Iranian community say the show of support is touching at an extremely difficult time.

"It's an emotional time for us here in Edmonton for the Iranian community and all Canadians," said Amir Ghahari, treasurer for the IHSE. "We received so much support in the aftermath of this tragedy."

The memorial service will be held Sunday, Jan. 12 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Saville Community Sports Centre on the South Campus, U of A president David Turpin said in a statement.

"This tragedy has also been felt deeply in our city and in the local Iranian-Canadian community," said University of Alberta President David Turpin. "We…have been in conversation with the broader community on hosting a fitting tribute to those lost," he said.

CTV News has confirmed at least 13 Edmontonians were on board the plane when it crashed in Tehran, but the Iranian Heritage Society has estimated as many as 27 residents were killed.

Fifty-seven people on the flight had a Canadian passport and more than 100 had been flying to Canada.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Canadian government has intelligence indicating the plane was shot down by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile, possibly by mistake.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the Iranian-Canadian community and beyond.

Edmonton is home to 4,165 people of Iranian origin, according to the 2016 federal census.

CTV News Edmonton will livestream the memorial service beginning at 3 p.m.

A list of confirmed Edmonton victims follows:

Pouneh Gorji

Arash Pourzarabi

Pedram Mousavi

Mojgan Daneshmand

Darina Mousavi

Darya Mousavi

Shekoufeh Choupannejad

Shayaesteh Madnia

Saba Saadat

Sara Saadat

Amir Hossein Saeedinia

Nasim Rahmanifar

Elnaz Nabiyi