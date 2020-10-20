EDMONTON -- Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has recovered from COVID-19, the team said Tuesday.

The Oilers announced McDavid’s coronavirus diagnosis on Monday, Oct. 5.

Back then, the team said McDavid was “feeling well” and “experiencing mild symptoms.”

“Connor is doing well,” said Tim Shipton, the senior vice president at Oilers Entertainment Group.

“He’s feeling well, fully recovered. He’s taking all the precautions, of course. Went into the 14-day quarantine to take care of himself and his loved ones, and of course the folks that he’s training with.”