EDMONTON -- A magical Christmas festival is coming to Edmonton’s river valley this month. Starting Nov. 27, the Winter Wonder Forest will light up the night in the Rainbow Valley Campground.

The festival will feature a drive-thru light display that people will be able to view from the warmth of their vehicles.

There will also be musical performances and visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and Santa’s reindeer in November and December.

Admission is $30 per car, but organizers are offering a 30 per cent discount on opening day. Passes can be purchased online.

The festival is being put on in support of True Start Foundation, which works to end poverty by providing educational resources to people in need.

Winter Wonder Forest will run until Jan. 3, 2021.