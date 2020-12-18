EDMONTON -- A man who was reportedly facing deportation for randomly killing a sleeping homeless man in 2011 is facing new charges stemming from a carjacking at a north Edmonton Ford dealership.

Monwat Madood, who was 21 when he fatally stabbed the man on a bench, has been eligible for deportation to his home country of Sudan since 2017, when he finished serving his sentence. At trial, Madood claimed he was sleepwalking, according to The Edmonton Sun, and was convicted of manslaughter.

CTV News Edmonton has learned that Madood is now charged in connection with a truck robbery at Kentwood Ford earlier this month. The robbery led to a police chase that ended with a spike belt being used, according to a witness.

Surveillance video shows a sales person on the lot being approached by an unidentified man. “Avery” told CTV News Edmonton the man showed what appeared to be a hunting knife.

“(The knife was) probably six inches and the guy walks up to me and says ‘give me the keys man’, said the salesperson, who requested CTV News Edmonton not use his last name.

“I just slowly back up, hand him the keys. I don’t want to get hurt,” said Avery.

Video shows the man taking the keys and driving away in a truck. A different employee, after learning what happened, decided to follow the stolen truck.

“He got onto Yellowhead Trail and proceeded eastbound and I was on (the phone with) 911 the whole way and telling them where our position was all the time,” said sales manager, Mike Aloneissi.

Aloneissi said RCMP become involved in the pursuit outside city limits, east of Edmonton. That’s when Aloneissi said he backed off and watched as mounties deployed a spike belt and stopped the ordeal.

A suspect was arrested. Monwat Madood is charged with robbery, possession of a weapon, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 14.

DEPORTATION NOT ALWAYS EASY: LAWYER

When an individual is facing possible deportation in Canada, getting the country that person is from to accept them is often difficult, according to a Canadian immigration lawyer.

“If they have road blocks put in by that country either with travel documents or establishing identity, then Canada can be put in a situation where an individual has exhausted all legal avenues in Canada, but they can’t physically effect a deportation,” said attorney Laura Best.

A spokesperson for Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) said the Privacy Act prevents information regarding Madood and his possible deportation to be released.

“It is only once criminal proceedings are concluded that the CBSA may proceed with the removal of the individual,” said CBSA Spokesperson Judith Gadbois-St-Cyr in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.