Cooler, cloudy, windy and wet: This is your Edmonton forecast
Published Tuesday, May 26, 2020 7:15AM MDT
EDMONTON -- An area of rain rolls towards the Edmonton region this morning.
That precipitation should push in by mid-morning and may stick around through midday.
Behind it, some sunny breaks are possible.
If and where those sunny breaks occur, you might see a few pop-up thunderstorms late this afternoon/early this evening.
Wednesday is shaping up drier, with just a slight risk of some scattered showers pushing into the region late in the day.
Those should be fairly hit-and-miss.
Temperatures fall out of the 20s for a couple days.
Daytime highs in Edmonton will be in the mid to upper teens today and Wednesday.
We'll return to the 20s for Thu/Fri and the weekend.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today – Mostly cloudy. A few showers this morning.
- 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.
- Wind becoming NW 30 gusting to 50 km/h.
- High: 16
- Tonight - Clearing overnight.
- 9pm: 12
- Wednesday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm in the area.
- Morning Low: 7
- Afternoon High: 17
- Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: 4
- Afternoon High: 20
- Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: 8
- Afternoon High: 21
- Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: 11
- Afternoon High: 25
- Sunday - Partly cloudy. 60% chance of late-day showers or thunderstorms.
- Morning Low: 14
- Afternoon High: 26