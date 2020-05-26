EDMONTON -- An area of rain rolls towards the Edmonton region this morning.

That precipitation should push in by mid-morning and may stick around through midday.

Behind it, some sunny breaks are possible.  

If and where those sunny breaks occur, you might see a few pop-up thunderstorms late this afternoon/early this evening.

 

Wednesday is shaping up drier, with just a slight risk of some scattered showers pushing into the region late in the day.

Those should be fairly hit-and-miss.

 

Temperatures fall out of the 20s for a couple days.

Daytime highs in Edmonton will be in the mid to upper teens today and Wednesday.

We'll return to the 20s for Thu/Fri and the weekend.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today – Mostly cloudy.  A few showers this morning.
  • 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.
  • Wind becoming NW 30 gusting to 50 km/h.
  • High:  16
  • Tonight - Clearing overnight.
  • 9pm:  12
  • Wednesday - Partly cloudy.  30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm in the area.
  • Morning Low:  7
  • Afternoon High:  17
  • Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  4
  • Afternoon High:   20
  • Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  8
  • Afternoon High:  21
  • Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  11
  • Afternoon High:  25
  • Sunday - Partly cloudy.  60% chance of late-day showers or thunderstorms.
  • Morning Low:  14
  • Afternoon High:  26