EDMONTON -- An area of rain rolls towards the Edmonton region this morning.

That precipitation should push in by mid-morning and may stick around through midday.

Behind it, some sunny breaks are possible.

If and where those sunny breaks occur, you might see a few pop-up thunderstorms late this afternoon/early this evening.

Wednesday is shaping up drier, with just a slight risk of some scattered showers pushing into the region late in the day.

Those should be fairly hit-and-miss.

Temperatures fall out of the 20s for a couple days.

Daytime highs in Edmonton will be in the mid to upper teens today and Wednesday.

We'll return to the 20s for Thu/Fri and the weekend.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Mostly cloudy. A few showers this morning.

30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.

Wind becoming NW 30 gusting to 50 km/h.

High: 16

Tonight - Clearing overnight.

9pm: 12

Wednesday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm in the area.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 17

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 20

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 25