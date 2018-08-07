

CTV Edmonton





A suspicious package triggered the shutdown of a couple city blocks in downtown Edmonton this evening.



City police were called to the scene, near 117 Street and Jasper Avenue, around 5:15 p.m. and were forced to close a two block stretch of the busy commuter route. In a release, they say the package has since been rendered safe, with the help of an EPS Bomb Technician.



Police confirm that there is no threat to public safety and say Jasper Avenue has reopened to all traffic.



More to come...