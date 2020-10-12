EDMONTON -- A local woman is making coronavirus safety kits for kids in memory of her late father.

Noor Saeed’s father died of COVID-19 in July. She says 15 per cent of the sale of each kit will go to the children’s hospital in memory of him.

“I didn’t think that I would get such a good response, but I’ve just about made 200 kits,” she said.

“If it’s a good experience, I’ll continue making the kits.”

Each kit contains two cloth masks, a disposable mask, hand sanitizer and stickers.