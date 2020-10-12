Advertisement
Coronavirus safety kits for kids manufactured by local woman
Published Monday, October 12, 2020 3:42PM MDT
Reusable face masks made by Noor Saeed.
EDMONTON -- A local woman is making coronavirus safety kits for kids in memory of her late father.
Noor Saeed’s father died of COVID-19 in July. She says 15 per cent of the sale of each kit will go to the children’s hospital in memory of him.
“I didn’t think that I would get such a good response, but I’ve just about made 200 kits,” she said.
“If it’s a good experience, I’ll continue making the kits.”
Each kit contains two cloth masks, a disposable mask, hand sanitizer and stickers.