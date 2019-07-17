A councillor wants more details about the city's consulting budget, months after it was revealed Edmonton spent more than $600 million in five years.

In November 2018, a report showed the city spent $616 million on outside consultants between 2013 and 2017.

"The audit reports don't have the level of detail I think is required for us to have a robust discussion," Ward 4 Councillor Aaron Paquette said.

Mayor Don Iveson explained the city often looks outside the organization when unique projects come along.

"Like building an arena, for example, then you're going to need some specialized resources. Over the last several years, that would have driven more consulting expertise, but we're not going to build another arena for a few years, so we don't need that sort of expertise in house," Iveson said.

Council asked city staff to create a consulting report with details on where money is being spent, cost overruns, and the percentage of the past six budgets the city spent on consulting.