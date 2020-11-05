EDMONTON -- City council is working to figure out what to do with the buildings on the Northlands grounds, including the Coliseum, which closed in 2018.

Council has asked administration to write a report looking at other uses for the area.

Some suggest using the Coliseum as a temporary homeless shelter, but the mayor says the building isn't suited for that right now.

Council will wait for this report before re-purposing or demolishing it.

“We took considerable pains to evaluate re-use of the facility for other purposes over the years including for hockey, and there were studies before that that Northlands conducted that looked at other non-sport uses as well, and all of those studies came back that its a very, very expensive building to retro-fit to any kind of new use,” said Mayor Don Iveson.

The report is expected to be ready for executive committee sometime next year.