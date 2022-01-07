Court dismisses challenge to overturn city council’s approval of river valley solar farm

When finished, the farm will consist of 45,000 solar panels on 54 acres of land south of the E.L. Smith Water Treatment Plant, land owned by EPCOR for the plant's future expansion. When finished, the farm will consist of 45,000 solar panels on 54 acres of land south of the E.L. Smith Water Treatment Plant, land owned by EPCOR for the plant's future expansion.

Edmonton Top Stories